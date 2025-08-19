A mansion house that was once home to eccentric benefactor Colby Cubbin has been restored to its former grandeur after years of neglect.
Strathallan Cliff House on Strathallan Road, Onchan, was built around 160 years ago for an industrialist who chose its dominant position over the north cliff above Douglas Bay.
In the first half of the 20th century, the house was owned and occupied by Robert and Ellen Cubbin and later handed down to their son Robert Alfred Colby Cubbin - one of the wealthiest men in the island.
His eccentricities were legendary.
He is reported to have lived on buns, cream cakes and spring water, maintained a boat permanently on stand-by in case he had to escape from the island, and as a keen radio 'ham', often stayed up all night and so had straw laid down on the road outside his house so that traffic would not disturb him while he slept during the day.
He used his luxury yacht, Glen Strathallan, to sail around the Western Isles of Scotland, before it was requisitioned for service with the Royal Navy during the Second World War.
In the early years of the war, he bought a remote farmhouse and 328 acres at Eary Cushlin, believing it would be safe from German bombing raids.
In the event only two bombs fell on the island during the war, one of which landed just 1000 yards from the house at Eary Cushlin. Colby and his mother promptly returned to live at Strathallan Cliff House.
He also owned a herd of Loughtan sheep in the island and is widely recognised for his role in preserving the breed here.
Colby was to live in the house with his widowed mother until his own death on July 7 1951 at the age of just 49, leaving a Manx personal estate of £498,914 to Ellen.
She died four years later, and from her estate four new lifeboats were donated to the RNLI including the RA Colby Cubbin I and II which were stationed at Douglas and Port St Mary respectively.
Strathallan Cliff House was left by Colby to Liverpool City Council as a holiday home for deprived children from Liverpool.
The home was opened in 1957 by Lieutenant Governor Sir Ambrose Dundas, the occasion marked with a commemorative plaque.
Named the Robert Alfred Cubbin Holiday Home it became the base for many young Liverpudlians’ island holidays for some 30 years.
It was sold by Liverpool City Council in 1987.
Unfortunately, by 2022 Strathallan Cliff House was vacant and in a very poor state.
There was water ingress from many parts of the roof and leaks elsewhere. The property hadn’t sold for a number of years as the renovation costs made it an uncertain investment project for any developer.
However, the metre-thick walls were absolutely solid and the current owners loved the internal and external design of the house and its fabulous location with views over Douglas bay and beyond.
The whole roof was replaced, triple glazing and insulation installed, new heating and wiring fitted, and the property completely redecorated.
All of the original period features have been retained, restored and enhanced where appropriate.
This includes the roof dome in the hallway, which is considered unique in the island, and had always been the most remarkable design feature of the property.
The new owners, who do not wish to be named, said: ‘Strathallan Cliff House is now an elegant and extremely well-insulated Victorian home that will successfully survive for the long term.
‘The restoration has not only saved an historic island property but is an illustration of what can be done to blend the attractions of a period property with modern building technology.
‘There are a limited number of historic residential properties of architectural merit on the island, so hopefully more good restorations of these properties will be undertaken in the future.’