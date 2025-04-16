Ryan Cleator, of West Nappin Farm, has submitted an application to transform the barn into a place to hold weddings and corporate events.
In the application, he says the Cleator family has been farming in Jurby for hundreds of years, with the current farm has been run by his family for the past 60 years.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘This rich history of farming has not only contributed to the local economy but also to the preservation of traditional farming practices and community values.
‘Over the past 60 years, the farm has seen various agricultural advancements and has adapted to changing farming techniques, whist maintaining its core values and traditions.
‘The family's commitment to farming has been unwavering, and this proposed conversion is a testament to their dedication to sustaining the farm for future generations.’
But the applicant argues there is a need to diversify to ensure the farming business remains sustainable – something many farms have had to do in recent years.
The planning statement goes on to say: ‘The primary purpose of converting the barn into an events barn is to ensure the long-term viability of the farm.
‘These stone barns are now not suitable for modern farming, and they need to have a practical use so the buildings can be properly maintained.
‘By diversifying the farm's operations and creating a venue for events, the family aims to generate additional revenue streams that will support the continued farming activities, while retaining and maintaining very good examples of Manx architectural history.
‘This conversion will allow the farm to remain a vital part of the community and continue its legacy.’
The applicant says the farm has already held events which demonstrates such a change of use would be beneficial.
The planning statement says: ‘Over the past two years, the farm has successfully hosted several seasonal events, which have been well-received by the community.
‘These events have demonstrated the potential for an events barn to become a popular venue for various occasions, including weddings, corporate events, and community gatherings.
‘The positive feedback and success of these events have reinforced the decision to create a dedicated space with proper facilities.
‘The farm has also hosted several events for the Isle of Man Farming and Wildlife Advisory Group, which encourages the support of wildlife alongside commercial food production, agricultural and horticulture, and this is something the family feels is important to the local farming community.’
‘The renovated barn would have modern and fully accessible restroom facilities, fully equipped kitchen and a versatile and spacious area that can be adapted for different types of events.’
The applicant arguers the conversion of the barn will have a ‘positive economic impact’ and will create job opportunities.
The planning statement concludes by saying: ‘By creating a space that meets modern event standards, the family can continue their farming legacy while providing a valuable service to the community.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.