The Seaview Hotel in Empress Drive has lain empty for around two years and is beginning to deteriorate. It had previously been used for short-term accommodation following the Covid pandemic.
Now Elliott Homes has submitted a change of use planning application to transform it into a 27-bedroom House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) which provides shared living accommodation within the Douglas area.
In the planning statement, the applicant says: ‘The development seeks to bring a vacant property back into active use delivering professionally managed, high-standard housing in a sustainable town centre location
‘Of these 27 homes, 25 will be fully ensuite, while the remaining two will contain private shower and handwashing facilities, with access to a shared WC located on the same landing.
‘To support communal living, the development will include three well-equipped kitchens and three dedicated living rooms. These shared facilities will be appropriately distributed throughout the building to ensure no resident is more than two floors away from a kitchen or lounge area.
‘Additional shared amenities will include laundry facilities, secure mail lockers, and bin storage, promoting a clean, organised, and functional living environment.’
The applicant says the day-to-day operations will be overseen by a dedicated on-site property manager, who will be responsible for tenant liaison, routine inspections, health and safety compliance, and the coordination of cleaning and maintenance services.
The planning statement concludes by arguing the proposals will be a boost for the economy and regeneration of the area.
It says: ‘It provides high-quality, professionally managed shared accommodation for short-term professionals, contributes to urban regeneration, and promotes sustainable development.
‘With no external alterations, no infrastructure concerns, and a strong local operator in Elliott Homes, the development represents a low-impact, high-value reuse of a vacant property.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.