A new polytunnel could be created to provide further gardening activities for residents at Hospice Isle of Man.
The charity has submitted a planning application to install the Polycrub tunnel on its grounds at the Strang in Braddan.
The tunnel will be 15 metres long and four metres wide and the applicant argues the new structure will have no impact on the surrounding landscape.
In the cover letter, the applicant says: ‘The propriety system chosen was developed in Shetland to provide a robust and more elegant structure than the traditional polythene polytunnel.
‘The polytunnel is intended to provide a recreational facility for the hospice residents.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.