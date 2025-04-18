A Manx charity is appealing for public support to help create what is believed to be the world’s first fully documented Viking settlement in more than a millennium.
The Manx Viking Project, based on a 15-acre site in Sandygate, Jurby, is the vision of local man Chris Hall, who hopes to turn the land into a working Viking village where visitors can immerse themselves in the sights, sounds and craftsmanship of a bygone era.
Chris has spent the last three years developing the project, which he describes as a chance for the Isle of Man to take a unique place on the historical map.
'This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,' he said. 'There hasn’t been a Viking settlement built and documented from start to finish in over a thousand years. If we do this properly, it will be something the Isle of Man can be proud of and something that brings people together around a shared story of history, heritage and community.'
The site will eventually include a Viking longhouse, a blacksmith’s forge, a trading post, a Viking kitchen, a crafting workshop, and a permaculture garden to provide food for the settlement. Woodland areas will feature carved Norse god statues and a stave church, while an area dubbed ‘Folk Vanguard’ will include a firepit and a farmstead where educational and cultural activities will take place.
Chris says his idea was sparked by quiet nights spent around campfires, reflecting on the fast pace of modern life.
'We’re so focused on moving forward that we’ve forgotten how we used to live in harmony with the land,' he said. 'This project is about getting back to those roots, and showing what’s possible when we slow down and build something meaningful together.'
The site has already seen the early stages of development, but most of the work so far has been carried out by Chris himself, with occasional help from friends and supporters.
He is now appealing to the wider Manx community to help take the project to the next stage by donating time, skills, materials or funds.
'Funding is the biggest barrier at the moment,' he said.
'We became a registered charity last year, so we’re now able to accept donations and sponsorships, but we’re looking for support from anyone who believes in the vision – whether that’s individuals, families, schools, tradespeople or businesses. We’re also very open to partnerships with sponsors, as long as the signage and branding stays in keeping with the Viking aesthetic.'
Chris emphasises that the Viking settlement will be free to visit and open to all – a place to learn, relax and take part in traditional activities. Volunteers who contribute to the project will also be acknowledged directly, with plans to carve the names of contributors into the longhouse when it is completed.
'I want everyone who’s helped to have a legacy here,' he said. 'When we light that first fire in the longhouse and everyone sits around it, they’ll know they were a part of something special.'
The Manx Viking Project team is holding an open day on Saturday (April 19) between 10am and 2pm at the site in Sandygate, Jurby. The event is open to anyone interested in learning more about the project or getting involved.
Attendees will have the chance to walk the site with Chris and see where each element of the settlement will be built. There will also be opportunities to discuss how to support or volunteer.
'We’d love to meet people, hear what they’re passionate about, and see how they could help,' Chris said. 'This isn’t just about building something physical – it’s about building a community around shared value.'
While there is no fixed timeline for completion, Chris says he is determined to do things properly and sustainably, even if it takes time.
'It’s an organic project,' he said. 'We’ll grow as fast or as slow as the Isle of Man lets us. But the more support we get, the sooner we can start building and welcoming people to experience it.'
Those who can’t attend the open day but want to support the project can visit the Manx Viking Project Facebook page or email [email protected].
Donations can be made directly to the charity, and Chris is also keen to hear from schools, youth groups, artists, craftspeople, gardeners, tradespeople and historians who may wish to get involved in any aspect of the settlement’s construction, education or activities.
'This is for everyone,' Chris added. 'It’s not about profit or ego, it’s about creating something special, something lasting, and something that reminds us of who we are.'