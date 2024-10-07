The annual Manannan sheepdog trials took place recently under perfect conditions at Bishopscourt Farm, Kirk Michael.
The opening day saw glorious sunshine with the event drawing strong performances from the outset, as season handlers and their dogs navigated the challenges of the competition.
Arthur Temple set a high standard early on, achieving an impressive score of 93 out of 100.
The conditions were favourable, and the sheep were responsive, allowing Brittany Sendlhofer to capitalise with an outstanding run, posting 97/100.
Phil Rigby, not to be outdone, matched Sendlhofer’s score with a composed and skillful performance.
However, it was Richard Saxon and his dog Don who stole the show.
With near-flawless precision, Saxon dropped just one point, securing the top score of the day.
The most challenging section of the trial proved to be the shed, a tricky part of the course where many promising runs faltered.
Saxon and Don’s mastery through this obstacle was a standout moment of the competition.
During the lunch break, spectators were treated to a demonstration by Steve Ledger, who worked two dogs simultaneously using different commands.
His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, and Lady Lorimer were among those in attendance, engaging with competitors and enjoying the impressive display of skill.
The top four competitors from day one qualified for the double gather final, held the following day.
Day two’s qualifying round, run in a different field with a slight downward slope, proved just as competitive.
Dan Moore opened the trial with his homebred dog Bear, and by the end of the session, the top six scores were separated by just five points.
The double gather final saw the top eight dogs from across the two days battle it out for the title.
Richard Saxon and Don continued their dominance, executing a flawless run, earning a perfect score of 150/150.
Phil Rigby and his young bitch Anya put in a strong performance to secure second place with 133/150, while Tom Rome and Jessie took third on an "OLF" ruling, tied with Britta Sendlhofer and her dog Elf.
Special mention goes to Orry Martin, the Isle of Man’s representative in the final.
Following two excellent qualifying runs, Martin and his dog Ace finished sixth overall - an impressive achievement in such a high-caliber field.
The two-day event also raised £420 for the Craig Heartstrong Foundation through a raffle.
Final results:
- Richard Saxon & Don – 150/150
- Phil Rigby & Anya – 133/150
- Tom Rome & Jessie – 132/150 (OLF)
- Britta Sendlhofer & Elf – 132/150
- Arthur Temple & Ann – 130/150
- Orry Martin & Ace – 126/150
Other Awards:
- Best Lady Handler: Britta Sendlhofer
- Best Young Handler: Freddie Crowe
- Special Award: Ruby Clague