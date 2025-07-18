One of the Isle of Man’s most cherished summer traditions returns at the weekend, as the Southern District Agricultural Show sets up at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla.
Taking place on Saturday, July 26 and 27, the event attracts more than 15,000 visitors annually.
It is a vibrant celebration of rural life, agriculture and community spirit, and organisers say this year’s show promises to be one of the biggest yet.
‘Preparations are going well, and the fields are now starting to look like a showfield,’ said organisers.
‘This is when all the volunteers come together to organise and set up the field, and we are grateful to them all for the time and effort they put in. Without these helpers, there would be no show.’
From top-quality cattle and sheep to the ever-popular heavy horses, the livestock classes will showcase the island’s best producers, alongside one of the biggest light horse shows in the island’s calendar.
Young handlers are being encouraged to take part to nurture the next generation of Manx agricultural talent.
It’s not just about the animals, either.
Entertainment across the weekend includes dog agility, Viking re-enactments, live Zumba in the ‘Zen Zone’, music from the Deep South Festival and the always unpredictable Meg Lamb Parade.
The Main Ring will host a packed schedule featuring Pony Club games, vintage machinery, and the legendary Lawnmower Grand Prix.
New additions this year include a Mascot Race and ‘On the Money’ dog competition.
The Produce Tent will be filled with home baking, crafts, and Manx-grown produce, while the Supreme Championship Parade, judged by a secret guest. provides a thrilling finale.
The show runs 9.30am to 6pm both days.
Entry is £8 Saturday, £6 Sunday, with under-16s free.