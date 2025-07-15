A young working sheepdog from the Isle of Man has sold for £2,700 in a timed online auction that attracted international buyers.
Park Hill Rip, a part-trained lilac, white and tan dog, was sold by Dan Moore of the Isle of Man in Skipton Auction Mart’s summer sheepdog sale last month.
Mr Moore described Rip, who is coming up to 12 months old, as a reluctant sale due to personal commitments. The dog was sired by RJ Dykes’ Martini Silver and out of MG Tomlinson’s Park Hill Peggy.
Rip was bought by well-known Welsh handler and trialist Ross Games, based in Powys. The sale was part of a growing trend in which trained and part-trained working dogs are commanding strong prices both in the UK and abroad, particularly among farmers and trial competitors.
The online sale, held at the North Yorkshire auction centre, drew buyers from across the UK and beyond. The top price on the day was £13,700 for a fully trained black and white bitch named Swffryd Emi, sold by Welsh handler Kevin Evans to a buyer in Bologna, Italy.
Evans, who is based in Brecon, sold four dogs in total, including a part-trained red and white bitch named Gwen for £3,700 and an 11-week-old pup, Abi, for £2,300. His entries achieved a full clearance.
Other highlights included a £4,500 sale for Zac, a fully trained black and white dog bred on the Isle of Skye and sold to a buyer in Lanarkshire, and Spen Head Bob, a nursery prospect from West Yorkshire, which sold for £2,900.
The auction saw strong prices across categories, with registered bitches averaging nearly £6,000 and continued demand from international buyers.