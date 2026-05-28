Southern Dippers has raised over £13,000 for The Children’s Centre Isle of Man following its annual New Year’s Day charity dip events.
The events, sponsored by Zurich Isle of Man, took place across several locations in the south of the island, beginning at Chapel Beach and the Inner Harbour in Port St Mary. Participants then continued with a dip at Gansey before the final event in Port Erin, which also featured a fancy dress competition.
Hundreds of people took part in the events, including the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, who joined participants in braving the icy waters.
A total of £13,217.57 was raised through the events.
Event organiser Lenny Conroy, from Triskel Promotions, said: ‘Zurich’s passion for community involvement made this partnership a natural fit.
‘Their support enabled us to grow the event while keeping its heart firmly rooted in local spirit and charity.’
Additional support for the charity dips came from Island Escapes, Jackson’s Engineering Merchants, Port Erin Pets, Steve Morley Surveyors, RCM Hoist Hire, Manx Ocean Crew Management, Bushy’s and Macro Metal Services.
Stephanie Hatton, Corporate Benefits Executive at Zurich on the Isle of Man, added: ‘We were delighted to support Southern Dippers this year which was the 25th anniversary of their very popular New Year’s Day events.
‘In addition to raising funds for The Children’s Centre, the sea dips also get everyone thinking about wellbeing and feeling motivated for the future.
‘Myself and Zurich’s Chief Underwriting Officer, Chris Weldon, even completed all four dips on the day, which really reflects the fantastic commitment and enthusiasm shown by everyone involved.
‘We must say a big thank you to Southern Dippers for organising and growing the New Year’s Day dips over the last 25 years, and for making them such popular annual events that involve the whole community.’