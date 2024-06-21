Frank Satterthwaite, who is a highly successful sheepdog handler and regular competitor from Brough in Cumbria, travelled to the island to host the event. Frank is an expert at training young dogs who go on to have successful work and trial careers and was keen to share his knowledge with island handlers who had a range of dogs from those who were just showing signs of starting to work up to polishing off ready to compete in sheepdog trials. Frank commented on how impressed he was with the quality of young dogs there were in the Isle of Man.