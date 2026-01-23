A missing dog whose disappearance sparked a major search effort has been found safe this afternoon (Friday).
Dachshund Toffee had been missing since earlier this week after being last seen near dangerous terrain around South Barrule and Cringle Plantation, prompting warnings from the Isle of Man Constabulary and local rescue groups.
Police had urged members of the public not to shout or chase the nervous dog, while Noodle’s Canine Rescue Isle of Man coordinated daylight search efforts and cautioned against entering hazardous areas.
This afternoon, it was confirmed that Toffee has been located and reunited with his owner.
The charity, sharing the news, said: ‘At approx 3pm a sighting was reported by a ground search team, one of our two drones pilots located him quickly after this.
‘Two drones worked in tandem to keep him in sight while the owners managed to get to the area and secure him.’
Those involved in the search have thanked the public for their support, cooperation and for prioritising safety while assisting in the efforts to bring him home.