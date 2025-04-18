Travellers returning from the EU and European Economic Area (EEA) can no longer bring meat or dairy products into the Isle of Man as part of new rules aimed at preventing the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).
The Isle of Man Government has adopted the same restrictions as the UK following outbreaks of the disease in countries including Germany, Slovakia and Hungary.
The move means that items such as airport sandwiches and duty-free goods containing meat from cattle, sheep, goats or pigs – as well as cheese and other dairy products – are now banned from personal import into Great Britain and the Isle of Man.
There are currently no cases of foot-and-mouth disease in the British Isles. However, the measure has been introduced to reduce the risk of the virus reaching local farms and affecting the island’s food security and livestock industry.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) said the restrictions are a precautionary step to protect the Manx agricultural sector from a potentially devastating outbreak.
Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Amy Beckett said the restrictions were vital to safeguarding the health of the island’s livestock and urged vigilance from the farming community.
She also called on livestock keepers to report any suspicions of disease and to continue applying strict biosecurity measures.
Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious virus that affects cloven-hoofed animals and can spread through contaminated food, equipment, clothing and vehicles.
A major UK outbreak in 2001 led to the slaughter of more than six million animals and caused severe economic damage to the farming industry.
Anyone who suspects a case of foot-and-mouth is urged to contact DEFA immediately on 01624 685844.
Further information on the new rules as well as further advice to prevent the spread of FMD is available online via the Isle of Man Government’s website.