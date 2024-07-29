The 76th Sulby Horticultural Show will take place on Saturday (August 3) at the Lezayre Parish Community Hall on Clenagh Road.
The doors will open at 1.30pm, with the show being introduced by long standing show supporter, local resident and well-known artist Ronnie Doyle.
Entry to the event is £1, with children free when accompanied by an adult.
The classes being judged range from children’s photography and crops to a wide array of flowers, vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey and alcohol.
A spokesperson from the event said: ‘There are over 150 classes covering a wide variety of interests, with something for everyone to enter. All children's classes attract prizes for first, second and third placed entries.
‘There's a bumble bee and wallaby treasure hunt to keep the smaller visitors entertained, while there’s also a fabulous raffle with plenty of generous prizes thanks to local providers, the details of which will be promoted on show day.
‘Sulby Methodist Church will be providing refreshments again this year, offering plenty of cake options.
‘If exhibitors wish, they can leave their entries at the end of the afternoon, and they will be donated to the Isle of Man Foodbank, helping people in the north of the island.
‘Entries close on Thursday, August 1, and if there are any questions, you can contact show secretary Kirstie Martin by email at [email protected]’
At last year’s show, Drew Hill won ‘best junior in show’, securing the coveted rosette and the Billy and Barbara Graham Memorial Cup with his miniature garden entry.
Overall ‘best in show’ went to David Renshaw with a wooden carved kingfisher, in the hard handicrafts section, taking home the top prize and the Merle Matthews Trophy.
After last year’s event, show secretary Kirstie Martin said: ‘As a result of the positive experience brand new exhibitors have had here in our show, we hope that as well as returning to our show next year, they go on to support other local shows with entries.’