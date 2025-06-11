All the usual races and entertainment were due to take place on Saturday June 14, including men’s and women’s tin bath races, snake races and solo flying attempts.
However, the organisers ‘Castletown Ale Drinkers Society’ (CADS) have now postponed the event due to a ‘lack of health and safety cover’, a spokesperson has confirmed.
A message from CADS on social media said: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we have to postpone this year's Tin Bath racing until later in the year.
‘This is due to circumstances beyond our control.
‘We’re so sorry for any inconvenience this has caused, and we’ll be in touch with our competitors in due course.
‘As you know, it’s not only the CADS, but many vendors, local clubs and sponsors who make this event happen, so this decision wasn't made lightly.
‘We trust you will all understand, and hope you'll join us in September instead.’
The annual race was started in 1971 and all the money raised by the event goes to local charities.
More than 100 entrants attempt the 400m course each year, including visitors from around the world.
In addition to the main race, there is plenty more to get involved with on the day, including the ‘Snake Race’ around the harbour and attempts at ‘human-powered flight’.
Roughly £6,000 was raised during last year’s event, with more than 120 entrants taking part in the male, female and veteran classes.
Half of the £6,000 raised on the day went to Isle Listen, a local mental health charity who also competed in the snake race.
To find out more about the history of the race and keep up to date on the rearrangement, you can visit https://worldtinbath.com/enter-online/