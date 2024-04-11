by Emma Draper
A ‘huge amount’ of holiday homes in a seaside community have led to fears the village could eventually be rendered ‘dormant’.
During the meeting, Commissioners were told of a letter that had been sent in by an unnamed resident voicing their disappointment over the amount of planning applications submitted for tourist accommodation in the village.
Commissioner Hannah Mackenzie said there is a ‘huge amount’ of properties in Port Erin that are only used for half of the year.
She said the village could become ‘dormant’ if more are approved and will continue to vote against the development of tourist accommodation and change of use applications at meetings.
Ms Mackenzie said the board needed to ‘think about’ the community it represents when deliberating similar applications.
Commissioner Barbara Guy said a balance needed to be struck between holiday homes and residential accommodation as Port Erin is a tourist destination.
Chair Godfrey Egee said any decision by Commissioners on planning applications can still be ‘overruled’ by the planning committee.
The board agreed to ‘seriously scrutinise’ applications relating to holiday accommodation going forward.
Commissioners were also given an update on the Cosy Nook Café, which is now open and operated by Foraging Vintners and Noa Bakery, during the meeting.
The clerk confirmed that work to repair and improve the electrical systems and toilets inside the property are now complete.
A group of Morris Dancers also submitted a request to Commissioners to perform in the village in July.
The group, called ‘Mersey Morris’, say they will be accompanied by live music during their performances and asked to perform at various locations.
The dance troupe are also seeking to support local initiatives around heritage and folklore in the community.
The board agreed to support the request.