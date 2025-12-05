Manx Birdlife says the sick birds have been found at the Point of Ayre National Reserve in recent days.
In October, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) confirmed a dead buzzard found in a garden in Bride was the victim of bird flu while it was also confirmed a greylag goose found in Douglas last month also died of the virus.
Now Manx BirdLife is concerned it is spreading to more wild birds on the island.
Posting online, it said: ‘Sadly, we have recently seen several unwell-looking birds at the Manx BirdLife Point of Ayre National Reserve.
‘These birds have been reported to DEFA and while we can’t confirm whether these birds have Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu.
‘We do know that the virus has been detected in wild birds both in the UK and here on the Isle of Man in recent months.
‘HPAI spreads between birds through droppings and saliva and can affect any wild species although seabird populations have been particularly badly hit in recent years.’
The charity is also warning people and any dogs to stay away from dead birds.
Manx BirdLife said: ‘Although the risk is very low, the virus can spread to other animals, including dogs, and even humans. So, if you come across a sick bird, please do not touch it and keep dogs well away.’
Thankfully, so far there are no reports of bird flu spreading to poultry or domestic birds which means DEFA has not had to introduce any restrictions.
There is no need to report single dead birds but contact DEFA Animal Health on 01624 685844 if you find either two or more dead waterfowl (ducks, swans, geese), or six or more dead birds of any other species in one place.