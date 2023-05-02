The Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool is set to be finished in autumn this year.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas told the House of Keys this morning that while the terminal building is estimated to be completed for 'late May/early June', the marine works won't be finished until 'autumn 2023'.
It comes after bad weather disrupted the marine works over the winter, but as the weather has improved, work has sped up.
Mr Thomas explained that 70% of the scour protection has been installed but he doesn't wish to provide a specific date for that at this stage. He added that he remains optimistic that the current planned completion date of autumn 2023 will happen despite previous challenges with the weather.
The minister would not give an overall cost projection for the terminal.
He advised the project has previously suffered from fuel cost volatility. The DoI is working through these costs with its project team.
'It would not be appropriate to suggest the final figure at this stage,' Mr Thomas said.