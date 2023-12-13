A running club has raised £1,600 after it held a charity ‘festive run’ to raise money for one of its former members.
Runstrong IOM, which was founded by athlete Christian Valey MBE, held the fundraising run on Wednesday (December 13) with more than 60 runners taking part.
With each runner paired up to equal abilities and using the NSC raceway track, the relay totalled five miles in distance and 2.5 miles per runner, split into five laps.
There were prizes for the top three teams such as free yoga sessions and sports massage vouchers, all of which were donated by members of Runstrong.
The run looked to raise money for Claire Losh, a former member of Runstrong who was seriously injured while taking part in an off-road obstacle course in June this year.
The accident caused severe spinal injury requiring emergency surgery and months of specialist care away from her family.
Now back in the island, Claire’s next stage of recovery requires significant financial support to help modify a new home, buy a specialist car and have access to specialist neuro-physiotherapy and equipment on the island.
A spokesperson from Runstrong said: ‘The evening was brilliant fun. It was a cold and crisp evening but it still had a great turnout. Claire was there to support us and was joined by her husband Damien, who took part in the race himself.
‘I would like to say a big thank you to Rex Motor Company, who made a significant donation to the fundraiser.’