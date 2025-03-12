There will be almost 30 fewer planned theatre sessions for specialty treatments this April compared to last year, the Health Minister has confirmed.
In a written Tynwald question Onchan MHK Julie Edge asked Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian about theatre and clinical resources this April compared to April last year.
The question comes as healthcare in the island is under the spotlight with Manx Care’s overspend and the need to tighten its purse strings.
Manx Care has been ordered to remain within its allocated £361.8 million budget, with a mandated 2% efficiency savings target which means residents can expect reductions in hospital beds and longer waits for non-urgent care.
In responding Mrs Edge’s question, Ms Christian said: ‘In April 2024 there were a total of 152 half-day theatre sessions allocated across all specialties (this includes five empty emergency sessions). This compares with 126 half-day session planned for April 2025.
‘The April 2025 figure is a snapshot and more work is being done to plan future theatre activity from April so the overall total and split between specialties is very likely to change.’
There will be five breast theatre sessions this April which is the same as last April but there will be three fewer Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) sessions, 12 fewer general surgeries, seven fewer in gynaecology, three fewer in oral, 10 fewer in orthopaedic and one less in urology.
There are five more planned for trauma/emergency and five flexible sessions.
Ms Christian said: ‘While the overall number of planned theatre sessions is lower, Manx Care aims to ensure that nearer 95% to 100% of this planned capacity is used. This compares with only 65% to 85% of the capacity from 2024 being used.
‘Therefore with a lower number of sessions Manx Care is planning to deliver more activity per session than they did last year.’