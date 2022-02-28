Filipino Association receives award
Tuesday 29th March 2022 3:30 pm
The Filipino Association in the Isle of Man is one of the recipients of the 2021 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organisations Overseas.
FAIM was founded and established in Port St Mary in 2004 and was registered as a charity in 2007.
The association decided to file its application for the award, as suggested by the Consul General during one of the Consular Outreach to the island in 2017 and FAIM recently received the news from the office of the President of the Philippines in recognition of its work for Filipino people.
