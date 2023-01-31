A film showcasing the island’s landscape, sea, people, wildlife and culture will be shown tomorrow night in Dalby.
The images have been taken by Ian and Jane Young.
It will take place at 7.30pm at Dalby Schoolrooms.
The evening includes a supper of homemade shepherd’s pie, followed by crumble and custard. Bring your own wine or beer.
Admission is £12.50.
To book, ring Gilly on 844031, stating if you have any special dietary requirements.
Proceeds after costs go to Dalby Restoration Fund and its two charities for this year – Arlo’s Adventure (which supports Manx families in hospital in England as well as those who have lost a child) and Hands of Hope, a Manx charity that operates in Romania and works directly with refugees from Ukraine and those affected by the Russian invasion.