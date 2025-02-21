The Isle of Man looks set to take a step closer at becoming the first place to legalise assisted dying in the British Isles this week.
The Bill proposes that lawful assisted dying should be available as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent residents subject to strict safeguards and alongside high-quality end-of-life care.
Back in January, the Isle of Man’s Legislative Council (LegCo) - the upper house of Tynwald - passed the Bill in its final stage.
LegCo debated the Bill at its third and final reading, with members voting to pass it by seven votes to one.
When all clauses and amendments are agreed, it will be sent for Royal Assent and an implementation period will begin, before terminally ill residents are able to access assisted dying potentially from 2027.
Before the sitting in January, supporters gathered outside the Tynwald buildings to share their views on the Bill, with many bringing heartfelt personal stories.
Unlike previous debates throughout 2024, which drew both supporters and opponents of the Bill, this gathering was attended solely by those in favour.
Sarah Wootton, chief executive of pro-assisted dying campaign group ‘Dignity in Dying’, said: ‘The Isle of Man is set to make history.
‘It is likely to become the first place in the British Isles to grant its citizens true choice at the end of life.
‘We pay special tribute to the Manx families who intimately understand the dangers of banning assisted dying, and who have fought for so long for a safer, fairer future.
‘That future is now within touching distance.’
Sarah also claims that there is now a ‘growing recognition’ across the British Isles that banning assisted dying ‘causes harm’.
She added: ‘This process is now being echoed in Westminster, where in November MPs voted by a clear majority to advance Kim Leadbeater MP’s Bill for England and Wales.
‘It is now undergoing detailed scrutiny in order to deliver a law that protects and serves dying people and – crucially – improves on the dangerous, outdated status quo. Scotland and Jersey, too, are on the path to law change.
‘Dr Alex Allinson’s Bill represents a thoughtful and balanced response, and members of the House of Keys and Legislative Council should be commended for their leadership.
‘This Bill has been developed through careful, evidence-based debate to bring choice for dying people who want and need it, and greater protections for everyone.
‘Assisted dying is a movement whose time has come across the British Isles.’
Vicky Christian, from the group ‘My Death, My Decision Isle of Man’, added: ‘I sincerely hope that members of the House of Keys make the right choice on Tuesday by voting for compassion, dignity, and personal choice.
‘No one in the Isle of Man who is suffering at the end of their life should be forced to endure unbearable pain.
‘Our politicians have done an outstanding job so far - listening to those facing death and crafting a law that is both safe and practical.
‘Now, they stand at the final hurdle. This vote is about giving people the right to take control of their own deaths - because, in the end, it’s my life, my death and my decision.’
Despite growing support for the Bill throughout the British Isles and particularly in the Isle of Man, concerns have been raised that the Bill does not sufficiently protect individuals from financial grooming.
Financial abuse forensic investigator Bridge Carter recently sent a letter to Tynwald members in which she highlighted these issues.
Ms Carter asked questions in the letter such as whether training will be provided to detect coercion and if independent oversight will be ensured to prevent coercion.
‘Whilst I fully support the principle of personal autonomy in end-of-life decisions, the current safeguards, in my opinion, fall short of addressing the systemic failures that allow coercion to thrive completely unnoticed in legal, medical, and social care settings,’ Bridge said.
‘Following extensive correspondence with Dr Alex Allinson and other MHKs, I appreciate the engagement on this issue.
‘However, I remain extremely concerned by the lack of clear, enforceable measures to ensure robust, real, protections are in place.
‘The responses received thus far acknowledge the existence of coercion yet fail to outline who will be responsible for identifying it, how they will be trained, and what independent oversight will be applied to ensure these safeguards work in practice and not just on paper.
‘Coercion and financial grooming do not always present in apparent ways.
‘They are often profoundly psychological, built up over a period, and involve subtle but calculated methods of control.
‘Despite assurances that doctors are already well-trained to detect coercion, history and real-life-world cases prove otherwise.’
Back in July 2024, the third and final reading of the Bill in the House of Keys saw MHKs vote 16 to 8 in favour of the new legislation.
Support for the passing of the Bill was spearheaded by Dr Alex Allinson, while those who voted against it included the likes of the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, current Health Minister Claire Christian and southern MHKs Jason Moorhouse and Tim Glover.
Talking after this final reading, Dr Allinson said: ‘This is the result of many years of campaigning from local people and I send them my heartfelt thanks today.
‘My colleagues in the House of Keys have examined the evidence, listened to the views of the people of the Isle of Man and recognised that these laws work safely and compassionately in other jurisdictions across the world.
‘I look forward to continuing to work with Members of the Legislative Council to improve the range of choices for people dying in the Isle of Man.’