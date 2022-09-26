Final firefighter ‘come and try it’ session tomorrow
Monday 26th September 2022 11:30 am
A come and try it session will be held at Douglas fire station tomorrow evening ()
Ever fancied being a firefighter? Well now is your chance as the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue service is holding a ‘come and try’ session on Tuesday evening.
It is part of its latest recruitment drive.
Station officer Matt Tyrer said: ‘There’s no need to book. Just drop into Douglas fire station between 6.15pm and 8pm to experience the hose running, bleep test and breathing apparatus elements of our recruitment process.’
‘You can also chat with our serving firefighters and discuss any queries you may have about our recruitment.’
‘The minimum age for the come and try it sessions is 18. Please wear suitable clothing for physical activity. Each session will last approximately 30 minutes.’
