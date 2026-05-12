A fascinating insight into the Manx speakers of Rushen will bring the curtain down on Rushen Heritage Trust’s season of talks at Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin next week.
‘Gaelgeyryn of Rushen’ by Cathy Clucas, a lifelong champion of Manx language and heritage, takes place at 7.30pm on Monday, May 18.
Cathy, a board member for RHT, says the talk is about ‘honouring the past, living the present, and shaping the future’, looking at the Manx speakers of Rushen, the communities they lived – and continue to live in – and what the future sense of community could be.
The talk is the third of this season’s to be supported by Culture Vannin as part of Blein ny Gaelgey, the Year of the Manx Language.
Raised in Port St Mary, Cathy has spent more than 30 years sharing the island’s stories as a Blue Badge Guide, teacher, researcher and cultural educator.
Cathy heads Yn Skimmee Gaelgagh, the government’s Manx Language Service, is a member of Jeebin, the Manx Language Network, and continues to work closely with schools and community groups.
RHT is now planning its 2026-27 season of talks, which will get underway in November.
RHT coordinator John Quirk said: ‘We’ve had another fantastic line-up of speakers this season and our thanks to each of them for giving up their time to entertain us.
‘Our thanks to Culture Vannin for supporting this season, to Bridge Bookshop for helping to sell our tickets, the fantastic team at Erin Arts Centre for ensuring everything has run so smoothly, and to our lovely audiences, who continue to create a great atmosphere for the talks.’
Tickets for Cathy’s talk cost £7 (or £5 if you are a Friend of RHT) and are available online from the EAC Ticketsource site: www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre or from Bridge Bookshop (cash only) in Port Erin, and Rushen Heritage Centre in Bridson Street, Port Erin.
RHC is open 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.