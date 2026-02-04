The board of the Western Civic Amenity Site says financial management has been strengthened since a former manager admitted fraud going back almost five years.
Appearing before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood last month, he pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position.
Rose, of Fairway Drive, Ramsey, admitted creating false invoices and transferring money from the amenity site account to his own, between August 2020 and February 2025.
He is due to be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the board of the Western Civic Amenity Site said it was made aware of financial irregularities uncovered by their staff in March last year.
It said: ‘The board immediately reported this matter to the police and we have been assisting the Constabulary with their investigation.
‘This resulted in criminal charges being brought against the former clerk/manager of the Western Civic Amenity Site by the police in January 2026 which are now subject to court proceedings.
‘The management of the Western Civic Amenity Site has gone through significant changes since March 2025.
‘These changes were imposed by the new board to strengthen financial management procedures and increased control over both routine operations and financial activities.’
The board said this had been done through the segregation of responsibilities for oversight by experienced individual members of staff.
It said these changes had built upon the work done by the previous board, which served between August 2021 and April 2025.
These included bringing in a book keeper to provide improved financial reporting the board during their term of office.
‘The Western Civic Amenity Site will continue to provide information, when required, to support the court proceedings,’ the board added.