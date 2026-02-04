The A18 Mountain Road will remain closed after it was deemed unsafe to reopen following an assessment on Wednesday morning.
The route, which was shut last night due to snow and icy conditions, was reviewed by the Department of Infrastructure at 7am.
In an update issued by the Isle of Man Constabulary at 7.25am, police said the road was ‘not safe enough to open at this time’.
The statement added: ‘This will be re-assessed by the DOI at 12:00 hours today (04/26).’
The Mountain Road was closed between the Gooseneck and the Creg-ny-Baa on Tuesday evening after snowfall and icy conditions affected the island’s higher ground, following a yellow weather warning for snow issued by the Ronaldsway Met Office.
The warning will be in force from 11am until 3pm, with adverse conditions expected across parts of the island.
According to the Met Office, fresh easterly winds combined with high spring tides are likely to lead to significant wave overtopping and debris around high tide, which is forecast for 12.45pm.
A separate yellow warning highlights the risk of minor inner harbour flooding at a small number of low-lying properties near Riverside Industrial Estate and Gardener’s Lane in Ramsey, as well as the Tongue area in Douglas.
Castletown harbour is not expected to be impacted, provided flood defences have been deployed.