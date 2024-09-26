The Isle of Man Natural History & Antiquarian Society (IoMNAS) is running the last of this year’s programme of summer excursion guided walks this weekend.
Saturday will see society vice-president Dave Martin leading a walk beginning at 2.30pm and exploring bridges in the Ramsey area.
This will be a level two mile walk, on mostly paved paths and roads but with short section on riverbank path, to look at some of the rich variety of bridges in the Ramsey area – known and obscure; wide and narrow; wood, stone and metal. Walk finishes at Ramsey Harbour.
Those wishing to take part should meet on the Glen Auldyn road by Milntown.
The society would like to remind members that dogs are not allowed on any IoMNHAS excursion, and would advise participants to please wear footwear/clothing appropriate to the conditions.
For queries on any walks please call Ian Burrell on 461768.
Any changes to the programme will be advised to members by email at www.manxantiquarians.com and on the society’s social media.