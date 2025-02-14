A drink-driver from Peel who crashed into a wall has been fined £1,500 and banned from the roads for two years.
Jessica Reeder-Katsipis pleaded guilty to the offence and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of her ban.
The 35-year-old must also complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course and pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police received a 999 call from a member of the public on September 6, at 6.11pm.
They reported that a Ford Fiesta had been involved in a single-vehicle accident at Glenfaba Road in Peel.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the car abandoned in the middle of the road, with significant damage to its front.
They contacted the registered owner, who was the defendant’s partner, and he said that he had just picked up his wife and was taking her to the hospital.
Police went to accident and emergency, where they reported that Reeder-Katsipis was smelling of alcohol.
She failed a breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
A sample of blood was taken, which later produced a result of 127 for alcohol, above the legal limit of 80.
On September 25, Reeder-Katsipis went to Peel Police Station and handed in a prepared statement.
In it, she said that she had been driving her husband’s car and had collided with a wall.
She said that she thought that a water bottle had lodged under the brake pedal.
Magistrates heard that the defendant, who lives at Patrick Street, has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked magistrates to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and lack of previous convictions.
The advocate said that, fortunately, there had been no significant damage to any property and only one vehicle had been involved.
Reeder-Katsipis agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.