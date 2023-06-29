The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Fine with sunny spells today. Light to moderate westerly wind and a maximum temperature of 19 Celsius.
Cloud developing overnight into tomorrow with rain then arriving early in the morning becoming more widespread and heavier at times in the afternoon.
Winds increasing moderate to fresh and a maximum temperature of 17 Celsius.
Outlook
Sunny intervals throughout the weekend with a fairly fresh west wind and a risk of isolated showers.