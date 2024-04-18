A 22-year-old Douglas man has been fined £265 for being drunk and disorderly outside the Nag’s Head pub.
Darren Alex Grib argued that he hadn’t received a full pint, then threatened a member of the door staff, telling him: ‘I’m going to knock you out.’
He admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol in Victoria Street in Douglas on March 3, at 2.25am.
They were called to the Nags Head after staff reported an aggressive male being restrained on the ground outside.
When officers arrived they found Grib being subdued by the pub’s security staff.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.
Staff said that Grib had been in the pub and had started arguing with a barman, claiming that he had not filled up his pint.
However, the barman said that he had witnessed Grib take a sip from the drink then demand it be topped up.
He had continued to argue and had subsequently been asked to leave by the security staff.
His drink was put in a plastic pint cup and he went outside.
However, Grib continued to argue with staff and was then asked to leave the licensed area.
This prompted him to square up to a bouncer and tell him: ‘I’m going to knock you out.’
The doorman pushed him away and again told him to leave.
Grib then kicked a barrier, causing it to become detached from its frame.
He was then put on the ground and restrained until police arrived.
After being arrested, the defendant was interviewed and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that Grib, who lives at Drury Terrace, has no previous convictions, but does have cautions for similar.
Defence advocate Jim Travers asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.
The advocate said: ‘It’s clear my client became somewhat irritated and unfortunately moved outside and the confrontation continued.
‘Through frustration he has kicked a barrier.
'Upon arrival of police he was entirely co-operative.
‘He is extremely embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct.'
Mr Travers went on to say that the majority of the defendant’s misbehaviour occurred outside and just beyond the curtilage of the licensed premises.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Grib: ‘It’s clear alcohol doesn’t appear to have a particularly good effect on you.’
The Deputy High Bailiff warned the defendant that a licensing ban would be likely if he was to appear in court again for a similar offence.
He agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.