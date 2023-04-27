Markus Samuli Neimela, aged 39, of King Edward Road, Onchan, has appeared in court charged with drink-driving.
He is also accused of having no driving licence.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on April 2.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough asked for an adjournment until May 23, saying that driving licences from Finland and United Arab Emirates had been passed to the prosecution to review, and that a back calculation regarding the reading was also being sought in relation to post-driving consumption.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.