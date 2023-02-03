At a time when Manx was not taught officially in secondary schools in the 1980s, she led a voluntary Manx language club at lunchtimes, then a singing and dance club as well, entering pupils for competitions in the Guild and Yn Chruinnaght, producing Manx concerts, and in 1989 taking a group ‘Crosh Vollan’ from St Ninian’s High School to Lorient in Brittany to represent the Isle of Man at the Festival Interceltique.