The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a vehicle fire in the north of the island on Saturday afternoon.
Upon arrival, crews from Ramsey and the officer in charge was faced with a well developed fire that has started in a nearby skip.
This had then subsequently spread to a number of vehicles in the immediate area as well as a section of hedgerow.
A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service commented: ‘Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a combination of high pressure hosereels and main jets.
‘Crews remained in attendance for approximately 90 minutes before commencing their decontamination process to make them available for further calls.’