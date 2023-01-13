Fire broke out again in a barn in the a barn in a farm in the west of the island last night.
Firefighters were sent at about 6pm to Staarvey Farm, Michael.
The barn had caught fire on Monday night.
It reignited. The fire service said that this can happen in hot spots that develop following substantial fires and changing weather conditions.
The fire was extinguished quickly using a jet by a team wearing breathing apparatus.
Due to the strong winds and concerns for the structural integrity of the building and debris our colleagues the police have closed the road.