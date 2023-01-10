The fire service is set to release more information regarding the 'substantial' fire at Staarvey Barn Farm yesterday evening.
The incident was attended by crews from Peel, Douglas and Kirk Michael.
Station Officer David Dallimore said: 'Due to the location of the fire, obtaining water supplies was difficult and a water relay was required to ferry water to the scene of the fire.
'A number of personnel were required due to the size of the fire, the location of the incident and the additional hazards that are associated with barn fires.'
Two Fire Appliances from Peel, two Fire Appliances from Kirk Michael, a Fire Appliance from Douglas, Water Carrier, Incident Command Unit, General Purpose Van, Duty Officer and a Brigade Officer attended the scene.
Mr Dallimore continued: 'The fire was challenging to extinguish and crews worked tirelessly through the night in difficult conditions to bring the incident to a close.'