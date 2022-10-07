Fire crew called to ‘multiple scenes of flooding’
Subscribe newsletter
Four fire engines attended ‘multiple scenes of flooding in the Douglas and Onchan area’ this morning.
Three engines from Douglas and one from Laxey service were called out at around 8am to help with the pumping out of water on flooded roads ‘to ensure the safety of occupants.’
The Fire service said: ‘We would like to thank our partners from the Department of Infrastructure who have also been working in difficult conditions and aided us at some of the incidents we attended.
‘Can we ask that the people be wary of the changing weather conditions and start to prepare for the colder, wetter months by ensuring there property has clear drains and guttering and if you have a coal or solid fuel burning fire that it has been swept in the last 6 months.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |