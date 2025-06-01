The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service attended a ‘controlled fire’ near Poortown Road yesterday.
Crews from Peel were mobilised to the fire which, due to windy conditions, had spread to nearby hay bales and tyres.
Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.
A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service commented: ‘On arrival, the incident commander was faced with a developing fire producing a large volume of smoke.
‘Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high-pressure hose reels and 45mm jets to bring the fire under control.
‘They were supported by the farmer, who used machinery to help move and disperse the burning hay bales.
‘An additional fire appliance and a water bowser were deployed to ensure adequate water supplies for crews to fully extinguish the fire and dampen down the surrounding area.’
The Fire Service have issued a reminder to those undertaking controlled burns to be wary of the weather conditions.
The spokesperson added: ‘Fires of this nature can be particularly challenging due to remote locations and limited water supplies.
‘They also tie up vital resources which may be needed elsewhere - particularly during this busy period.’
The Fire Service also issued a reminder to consider the proximity to combustible materials and surrounding areas, ensure the fire is supervised at all times and have appropriate extinguishing media available.