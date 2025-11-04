Firefighters were called out to deal with multiple flooding incidents this morning (Tuesday).
At 8.15am, Rushen station responded to reports of serious flooding in the areas of Erin Lane and Erin Close, Port Erin.
Crews immediately deployed pumping equipment and used sandbags to divert water away from properties.
Due to the size of the area, additional pumps and crew were deployed from Douglas fire station.
Firefighters were in attendance for about four hours.
Multiple pumps were deployed and emergency services were in attendance for about an hour.
At 09.20am, crews from Castletown fire station responded to reports of flooding at a property on the Phildraw Road, Ballasalla.
On arrival they quickly got pumps to work and were able to divert the water away from the property.
They were in attendance for about an hour.
With more rain forecast the Fire and Rescue Service is asking people check to ensure that drains and gullies around their properties are kept clear.