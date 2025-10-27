A section of the A18 Mountain Road has been closed this eveningn (Monday) following a road traffic collision.
Police have confirmed that the route is currently shut between the Creg-Ny-Baa and The Bungalow while emergency services attend the scene.
In a statement issued just before 5pm, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Police are currently responding to a road traffic collision on the Mountain Road.
‘As a result, the road is closed between the Creg-Ny-Baa and The Bungalow. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route while emergency services are in attendance.’
Motorists are being urged to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys, and avoid the Mountain Road until police confirm it has reopened.
Police say further updates will be provided by the Constabulary as soon as they become available.