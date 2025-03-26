Fire crews were called to a shed blaze at a property on Wednesday morning.
A call was made to the emergency services joint control room at around 7.30am regarding an incident at Mount Rule.
Firefighters were met by a shed that was well alight in an area of undergrowth.
Fire Service station officer Brian Quirk said: ‘Shortly before 7.30am on Thursday morning Douglas crews were dispatched to reports of an outside fire in the vicinity of Mount Rule.
‘On arrival, crews discovered an area of undergrowth and a shed well alight which was quickly extinguished by crews using high pressure hosereels.
‘Due to the remote location, our water bowser was requested to provide additional water supplies to assist with dampening down the area. Crews were in attendance for approximately 45 minutes.’