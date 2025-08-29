Firefighters rescued a dog after it became trapped at the bottom of a steep embankment on the River Douglas.
Douglas crews, including water and line rescue personnel, were called to the incident near the Nunnery on Tuesday afternoon.
A line rescue operative was lowered to reach Reggie, a boxer dog, before persuading him into a small animal rescue bag using treats. He was then safely hauled back to the top.
Station Officer Hughes said: ‘Crews set up a safe system of work and a line rescue operative was lowered to reach him. With a few tasty treats, Reggie was persuaded into our brand-new small animal rescue bag and safely hauled back to the top.’
Reggie was unhurt.