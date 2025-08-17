Fire crews battled a large grass fire for nearly two hours in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Firefighters from Ramsey were called to the blaze on land just outside the town at around 1.30am.
This is the third significant grass fire crews have been called out to in the last week.
Firefighters had to attend two grass fires on Wednesday. The first blaze was at Keristal in Port Soderick at around 5.15pm while a large fire caught hold at Meayll Hull above Cregneash just after 8.30pm.
In relation to the latest incident station officer Gawne posted on social media saying: ‘At 1.24am, crews from Ramsey Station were called to a large outside fire.
Firefighters worked for around 90 minutes to bring it under control and make the area safe.
‘With hot, dry weather forecast, the risk of wildfires is high across the Island. We're asking everyone to do their bit to prevent fires and protect our beautiful countryside.’
Issuing a previous warning, the fire service said: ‘The ground is tinder dry. When outdoors please help us by ensuring cigarettes are fully extinguished, remove all rubbish, avoid using disposable BBQ’s or having outdoor fires.’
‘Wildfires can devastate not only entire habitats but also threaten the wildlife that call it home, including ground-nesting animals and livestock.
‘Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and the IoM Fire and Rescue Service ask that the public continue to enjoy the island’s wider countryside, but act responsibly and not light barbecues, camp stoves and campfires which can spread out of control easily.
‘Careless behaviour, even unintentional, such as discarded cigarettes or vehicle exhausts near dry vegetation can trigger major incidents.’
