The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service responded to two separate incidents in Onchan last night (Monday), ensuring both were swiftly brought under control.
The first call came from Hawthorn Close, where a house fire was reported.
Crews from Douglas attended the scene and discovered a small blaze in the bathroom, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and isolated the power supply to ensure safety.
A positive pressure ventilation fan was then used to clear smoke from the property, minimising damage and health risks.
Shortly after, another appliance was dispatched to the Little Mill area following reports of a large bonfire.
On arrival, the crew found it to be a controlled burn; however, as the emergency services joint control room had not been informed in advance, the call was treated as a potential incident until confirmed otherwise.
The Fire and Rescue Service reminded residents planning bonfires to inform the control room beforehand to prevent unnecessary emergency responses.
Notification can be made by calling 697327 before lighting the bonfire and again once it has been extinguished.