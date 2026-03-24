Fire crews were called to a camper van fire at Ronaldsway Industrial Estate on Monday morning.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said two pumping appliances and the Duty Officer were mobilised at around 10.20am after reports of a vehicle on fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found the camper van well alight and positioned close to a nearby building. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to tackle the blaze and quickly brought the incident under control.
Firefighters worked to prevent the flames spreading to an adjacent property.
The service has reminded vehicle owners that electrical faults are a common cause of camper van fires.
A spokesperson said that any electrical work should be carried out by a competent person, with wiring and connections checked regularly and circuits not overloaded.