Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Port Erin on Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 3.52pm following reports of a garden shed on fire in the village, with two fire appliances attending the incident.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the shed well alight, and the incident commander immediately deployed a team equipped with a high-pressure hose reel to bring the blaze under control.
The fire was quickly extinguished, with crews remaining at the scene for around 30 minutes to carry out damping-down operations and ensure the fire was fully out.