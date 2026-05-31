Police are appealing for information regarding an incident that took place on a bus in the south of the Isle of Man earlier in May.
The incident occurred on Thursday, May 7 at around 3.45pm towards the rear of the Number 1 bus travelling from Port Erin to Douglas.
It involved several youths shortly after the bus departed Castle Rushen High School and before the stop at Clagh Vane in Ballasalla.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Constabulary Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team commented: ‘Officers are appealing for witnesses or for the individual involved to make contact with Castletown Police Station on 822222 quoting reference 97/ 3348/26.
‘Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’