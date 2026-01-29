A bedroom fire was started by clothes from a tumble dryer igniting which may have contained ‘residual oils’.
Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service says the fire in the Ballasalla home on Thursday morning started among the hot, recently dried clothes. It is not believe anyone was injured.
In a statement, the fire service said: ‘Two breathing apparatus crew members were deployed. The fire was contained to a bedroom and was quickly extinguished.
‘The cause is believed to be auto-ignition of hot clothes that had been removed from a tumble dryer. This can be caused by residual oils left in clothing.
‘It is recommended to allow dryers to finish their full cycle, avoid overloading and regularly clean the lint filter.’