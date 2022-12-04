A one vehicle collision took place at Kate’s Cottage near Douglas this evening.
Crews from Douglas attended the scene to find the vehicle on its side.
The crew stabilised the vehicle, set up a platform and used a small ladder to assist the casualty to extricate from the vehicle.
Crews were in attendance for 20 minutes while the casualty was then transferred to the waiting ambulance.
Police remained on the scene to assess the vehicle and await its recovery.
Early this evening, two pumping appliances from Laxey station also attended a chimney fire in the Laxey area.