Ramsey RNLI launched just after midnight on July 2 after being tasked by Belfast Coastguard to assist a disabled yacht off the south-west coast of Scotland.
The vessel had broken down west of Burrow Head in an area known as the Scares, where rough seas prevented it from making any progress.
Coxswain Mark Kenyon and his crew reached the yacht at 1.34am and confirmed both people on board were safe.
An initial attempt to transfer a crew member onto the yacht was abandoned because of the challenging conditions, so the lifeboat instead established a tow back to Ramsey.