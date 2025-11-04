With Remembrance Sunday taking place this weekend, a series of remembrance services and wreath-laying ceremonies are being held across the Isle of Man to honour those who lost their lives in conflict.
The island will observe two minutes’ silence at 11am on Sunday, November 9 (Remembrance Sunday) and again on Tuesday, November 11 (Armistice Day).
Douglas Remembrance Sunday service and parade
Douglas City Council will host its 2025 Remembrance Sunday service at St Thomas’ Church, followed by a ceremony at the War Memorial on Douglas Promenade.
On Sunday, a parade will form at Market Hill at 9.15am and move off at 9.20am. The route will proceed via Duke Street, Strand Street, Castle Street, Marina Road and Church Road Marina to St Thomas’ Church, where the parade will enter through the Finch Road entrance.
A church service, conducted by The Reverend Liz Hull, Vicar of St Thomas’ Church, will begin at 10am, with a sermon delivered by The Reverend Dr Michal Brydon.
The service will finish at 10.40am to allow time for those present to march to the War Memorial and observe the two minutes’ silence at 11am, followed by the laying of wreaths.
The parade will be led by Douglas Town Band, Standard Bearers, military personnel and the Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Steven Crellin.
On Armistice Day (Tuesday, November 11), Harris Promenade will be closed from 10.45am to 11.30am while a short ceremony takes place at the War Memorial.
National Service of Remembrance at St John’s
The National Service of Remembrance will take place at the Royal Chapel of St John and the National War Memorial in St John’s on Sunday, November 9, at 3pm.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly, and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan will all lay wreaths at the memorial following the service.
Marown, Port Erin and Castletown remembrance events
At Marown Parish Church, a remembrance service will begin at 10.45am on Sunday.
In Port Erin, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Memorial Hall Garden of the British Legion Hall at 10am, followed by a parade at 10.15am to Rushen Parish Church for the act of remembrance at 10.45am.
Castletown will mark the occasion with three events:
- The Castletown Poppy Concert at Victoria Road Primary School on Friday, November 7, starting at 7pm.
- A service of remembrance at Arbory Street Methodist Church on Sunday at 10am, followed by the act of remembrance at the War Memorial in Market Square at 11am.
- A further act of remembrance at the War Memorial on Armistice Day at 11am.
Ramsey services
In Ramsey, the Annual Civic Service of Remembrance will be held at the War Memorial in the Courthouse Grounds, beginning at 10.50am on Sunday.
The Royal British Legion Ramsey Branch Service of Remembrance will take place later that day at St Paul’s Church, Market Square, at 6.30pm.
On Armistice Day, the sounding of maroons will mark the start (11am) and end of the two minutes’ silence.
If you know of any more services or events taking place as part of Remembrance Sunday or Armistice Day, please email [email protected] and we’ll add it to the list.